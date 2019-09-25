First Half ends, Oxford United 0, West Ham United 0.
Oxford United v West Ham United
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 4Dickie
- 5Moore
- 3Ruffels
- 7Hall
- 8Brannagan
- 22ThorneSubstituted forSykesat 23'minutes
- 16Baptiste
- 14Forde
- 19Mackie
Substitutes
- 9Taylor
- 10Woodburn
- 11Fosu-Henry
- 13Stevens
- 18Sykes
- 23Agyei
- 46Jones
West Ham
- 13Jiménez
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 15C Sánchez
- 11Snodgrass
- 19Wilshere
- 18Fornals
- 37Holland
- 27Ajeti
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 3Cresswell
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 16Noble
- 20Soares Cardoso
- 22Haller
- 54Coventry
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Moore.
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Oxford United).
Hand ball by Nathan Holland (West Ham United).
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Holland.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Foul by Jack Wilshere (West Ham United).
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
Attempt saved. Nathan Holland (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku.
Robert Hall (Oxford United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).
Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Holland.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Mark Sykes replaces George Thorne because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste.
Offside, Oxford United. Shandon Baptiste tries a through ball, but Jamie Mackie is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Long.
Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
Foul by Nathan Holland (West Ham United).
George Thorne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Oxford United. Robert Hall tries a through ball, but Cameron Brannagan is caught offside.
Carlos Sánchez (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
Attempt blocked. Nathan Holland (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.