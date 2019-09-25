First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Liverpool 1.
Milton Keynes Dons v Liverpool
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 22Moore
- 2Williams
- 5Poole
- 4Walsh
- 25Brittain
- 29Kasumu
- 18McGrandles
- 8Gilbey
- 11Dickenson
- 9Bowery
- 27Nombe
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 3Lewington
- 14Agard
- 16Martin
- 24Houghton
- 26Boateng
- 33Harley
Liverpool
- 62Kelleher
- 51Hoever
- 12Gomez
- 6Lovren
- 7Milner
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 20Lallana
- 8Keita
- 67Elliott
- 24Brewster
- 48Jones
Substitutes
- 22Lonergan
- 46Lewis
- 55Kane
- 68Chirivella
- 72van den Berg
- 75Longstaff
- 84Clarkson
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home15%
- Away85%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, MK Dons. Conor McGrandles tries a through ball, but Regan Poole is caught offside.
Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 0, Liverpool 1. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Offside, MK Dons. Jordan Bowery tries a through ball, but Sam Nombe is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (MK Dons).
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (MK Dons).
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Naby Keita.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.
Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keita.
Foul by Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool).
Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner.
Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James Milner.
Attempt missed. Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Nombe.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Alex Gilbey.
Naby Keita (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Offside, MK Dons. Sam Nombe tries a through ball, but Callum Brittain is caught offside.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, MK Dons. George Williams tries a through ball, but Jordan Bowery is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Brennan Dickenson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.