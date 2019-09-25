EFL Cup - Third Round
MK Dons0Liverpool1

Milton Keynes Dons v Liverpool

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 22Moore
  • 2Williams
  • 5Poole
  • 4Walsh
  • 25Brittain
  • 29Kasumu
  • 18McGrandles
  • 8Gilbey
  • 11Dickenson
  • 9Bowery
  • 27Nombe

Substitutes

  • 1Nicholls
  • 3Lewington
  • 14Agard
  • 16Martin
  • 24Houghton
  • 26Boateng
  • 33Harley

Liverpool

  • 62Kelleher
  • 51Hoever
  • 12Gomez
  • 6Lovren
  • 7Milner
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 20Lallana
  • 8Keita
  • 67Elliott
  • 24Brewster
  • 48Jones

Substitutes

  • 22Lonergan
  • 46Lewis
  • 55Kane
  • 68Chirivella
  • 72van den Berg
  • 75Longstaff
  • 84Clarkson
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home15%
Away85%
Shots
Home2
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Liverpool 1.

Offside, MK Dons. Conor McGrandles tries a through ball, but Regan Poole is caught offside.

Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 0, Liverpool 1. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

Offside, MK Dons. Jordan Bowery tries a through ball, but Sam Nombe is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).

Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brennan Dickenson (MK Dons).

James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Bowery (MK Dons).

Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Naby Keita.

Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.

Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keita.

Foul by Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool).

Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner.

Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James Milner.

Attempt missed. Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Nombe.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Alex Gilbey.

Naby Keita (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).

Offside, MK Dons. Sam Nombe tries a through ball, but Callum Brittain is caught offside.

Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, MK Dons. George Williams tries a through ball, but Jordan Bowery is caught offside.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Brennan Dickenson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you