EFL Cup - Third Round
Chelsea19:45Grimsby
Venue: Stamford Bridge, England

Chelsea v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Caballero
  • 24James
  • 44Guehi
  • 15Zouma
  • 3Alonso
  • 47Gilmour
  • 8Barkley
  • 22Pulisic
  • 11Pedro
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 5Jorginho
  • 9Abraham
  • 19Mount
  • 29Tomori
  • 31Cumming
  • 55Anjorin
  • 63Maatsen

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 22Hewitt
  • 2Hendrie
  • 25Pollock
  • 4Davis
  • 3Gibson
  • 15Clifton
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 10Whitehouse
  • 7Green
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 11Cook
  • 12Robson
  • 14Rose
  • 18Vernam
  • 19Wright
  • 20Ogbu
  • 23Russell
Referee:
Keith Stroud

