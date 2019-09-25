Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Brighton
- 27Button
- 58Roberts
- 4Duffy
- 3Bong
- 51Davies
- 28Baluta
- 72Jenks
- 50Cochrane
- 45Richards
- 44Connolly
- 55Gwargis
Substitutes
- 23Steele
- 49Yapi
- 52Davies
- 53O'Hora
- 56Radulovic Samoukovic
- 61Longman
- 71Spong
Aston Villa
- 12Steer
- 27El Mohamady
- 15Konsa
- 30Hause
- 18Targett
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 14Hourihane
- 23Jota
- 39Davis
- 17Trézéguet
Substitutes
- 9Wesley
- 10Grealish
- 21El Ghazi
- 24Guilbert
- 25Nyland
- 40Mings
- 41Ramsey
- Referee:
- Graham Scott