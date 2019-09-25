EFL Cup - Third Round
Brighton19:45Aston Villa
Venue: Amex Stadium, England

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Line-ups

Brighton

  • 27Button
  • 58Roberts
  • 4Duffy
  • 3Bong
  • 51Davies
  • 28Baluta
  • 72Jenks
  • 50Cochrane
  • 45Richards
  • 44Connolly
  • 55Gwargis

Substitutes

  • 23Steele
  • 49Yapi
  • 52Davies
  • 53O'Hora
  • 56Radulovic Samoukovic
  • 61Longman
  • 71Spong

Aston Villa

  • 12Steer
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 15Konsa
  • 30Hause
  • 18Targett
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 14Hourihane
  • 23Jota
  • 39Davis
  • 17Trézéguet

Substitutes

  • 9Wesley
  • 10Grealish
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 24Guilbert
  • 25Nyland
  • 40Mings
  • 41Ramsey
Referee:
Graham Scott

As It Stands

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you