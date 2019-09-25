First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Reading 0.
Wolves v Reading
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 4Vallejo
- 5Bennett
- 49Kilman
- 2Doherty
- 6Cavaco JordaoSubstituted forPerryat 42'minutes
- 8Neves
- 29Vinagre
- 7NetoBooked at 20mins
- 10Cutrone
- 17Gibbs-White
Substitutes
- 11Rui Patrício
- 16Coady
- 23Sanderson
- 26Perry
- 28João Moutinho
- 57Shabani
- 68Cundle
Reading
- 20Neves Virgínia
- 22Howe
- 5Miazga
- 16McIntyre
- 24Blackett
- 27Richards
- 19Meite
- 26Adam
- 8Rinomhota
- 18Boyé
- 39Barrett
Substitutes
- 1Walker
- 9Baldock
- 10Swift
- 14Ejaria
- 21Olise
- 34Osho
- 47Puscas
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Taylor Perry replaces Bruno Jordao because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Omar Richards.
Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Charlie Adam (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Reading 0. Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Reading).
Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Jordao.
Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Booking
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Rúben Vinagre.
Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Reading. Matt Miazga tries a through ball, but Josh Barrett is caught offside.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matt Doherty tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.