EFL Cup - Third Round
Wolves1Reading0

Wolves v Reading

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 21Ruddy
  • 4Vallejo
  • 5Bennett
  • 49Kilman
  • 2Doherty
  • 6Cavaco JordaoSubstituted forPerryat 42'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 29Vinagre
  • 7NetoBooked at 20mins
  • 10Cutrone
  • 17Gibbs-White

Substitutes

  • 11Rui Patrício
  • 16Coady
  • 23Sanderson
  • 26Perry
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 57Shabani
  • 68Cundle

Reading

  • 20Neves Virgínia
  • 22Howe
  • 5Miazga
  • 16McIntyre
  • 24Blackett
  • 27Richards
  • 19Meite
  • 26Adam
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 18Boyé
  • 39Barrett

Substitutes

  • 1Walker
  • 9Baldock
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 21Olise
  • 34Osho
  • 47Puscas
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamReading
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Reading 0.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Taylor Perry replaces Bruno Jordao because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Omar Richards.

Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Charlie Adam (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.

Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto.

Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.

Goal!

Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Reading 0. Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Teddy Howe.

Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Adam (Reading).

Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Jordao.

Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty.

Booking

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Rúben Vinagre.

Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Reading. Matt Miazga tries a through ball, but Josh Barrett is caught offside.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.

Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by John Ruddy.

Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matt Doherty tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

