Carabao Cup: Man Utd's Paul Pogba to return against Rochdale

Paul Pogba has not played since Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Southampton on 31 August

Midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return to the Manchester United team for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against League One Rochdale on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old's ankle injury ruled him out of France's Euro 2020 qualifying wins against Andorra and Albania this month.

Pogba has missed three United games because of the problem.

"He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After playing Rochdale, who are 17th in third tier, at Old Trafford, United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

Pogba missed the 1-0 league win against Leicester on 14 September, the 1-0 Europa League victory over Astana and Sunday's 2-0 league defeat by West Ham.