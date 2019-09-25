EFL Cup - Third Round
Sheff Utd19:45Sunderland
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 15Jagielka
  • 19Stearman
  • 20Bryan
  • 18Freeman
  • 8Freeman
  • 27Besic
  • 14Morrison
  • 23Osborn
  • 11Robinson
  • 22Mousset

Substitutes

  • 3Stevens
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 16Norwood
  • 21Verrips
  • 24Clarke

Sunderland

  • 16Burge
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 12Flanagan
  • 3Lynch
  • 28De Bock
  • 8McGeouch
  • 6Power
  • 7Maguire
  • 13O'Nien
  • 17Embleton
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 18Dobson
  • 22Grigg
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 33Hume
  • 40Taylor
  • 41Connelly
  • 43Patterson
Referee:
Tim Robinson

