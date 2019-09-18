Champions League: Can you name the English-born hat-trick scorers?

From the section

Erling Braut Haaland has scored four hat-tricks this season

Erling Braut Haaland enjoyed a Champions League debut he will never forget.

The Leeds-born striker, son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge, struck a first-half hat-trick as RB Salzburg thrashed Genk 6-2 in Group E.

The 19-year-old Norway international has become the eighth English-born player to score a Champions League treble, but can you name the others?