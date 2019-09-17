Cristiano Ronaldo: I want to win more Ballon d'Or awards than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to win more Ballon d'Or awards - the trophy for the world's best player - than his main rival, Lionel Messi.

Juventus forward Ronaldo, 34, has won the prize five times - as many times as 32-year-old Barcelona forward Messi.

"Messi's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him," said Ronaldo on ITV's Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan.

"I'd love it, I think I deserve it."

Ronaldo, who won 15 trophies in nine years at Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles, hopes to be remembered as one of the best players the game has ever seen.

"I'm sure I'm in the history of football for what I have done and what I'm continuing to do, but one of the best players in history," the Portugal captain added.

"For me, the number one in history, but for some fans, if the number one is another one and I'm second, it doesn't matter.

"I know I'm in the history of football as one of the greatest ever."