John Stones: Man City defender suffers muscle injury
Manchester City and England defender John Stones will be out for between four and five weeks after suffering a muscle injury in training.
Stones suffered the injury in Ukraine on Tuesday, where City are preparing for Wednesday's Champions League group game with Shakhtar Donetsk.
The injury is a setback for City, who are also without Aymeric Laporte until January or February because of injury.
It leaves City with one established central defender in Nicolas Otamendi.
More to follow.