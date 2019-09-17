John Stones: Man City defender suffers muscle injury

John Stones arrived at Manchester City from Everton in August 2016

Manchester City and England defender John Stones will be out for between four and five weeks after suffering a muscle injury in training.

Stones suffered the injury in Ukraine on Tuesday, where City are preparing for Wednesday's Champions League group game with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The injury is a setback for City, who are also without Aymeric Laporte until January or February because of injury.

It leaves City with one established central defender in Nicolas Otamendi.

