Celtic: Odsonne Edouard wants to carve own path

Odsonne Edouard won Scottish Premiership's player of the month award for August

Odsonne Edouard says he does not want to be compared to striker Moussa Dembele as the French forward aims to make his mark as Celtic's top striker.

The 21-year-old said he is "really, really happy" for his "good friend" who left the Scottish champions for Lyon in a £19.7m move in August 2018.

But Edouard, who was voted Scottish Premiership player of the month for August, is keen to stand alone.

"Each player has his own career and follows his own path," he said.

"I am happy for him on his path, but I've got my own and it might be different."

