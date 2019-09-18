Dinamo Zagreb v Atalanta
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club Brugge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Galatasaray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|PSG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Red Star Belgrade
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bayern Munich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Olympiakos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B Leverkusen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Juventus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slavia Prague
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Inter Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|B Dortmund
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Zenit St Petersburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Lyon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Benfica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0