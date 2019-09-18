Champions League - Group B
Bayern Munich20:00Red Star Belgrade
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v Red Star Belgrade

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Brugge00000000
2Galatasaray00000000
3PSG00000000
4Real Madrid00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Tottenham00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Man City00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Juventus00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11006243
2Napoli11002023
3Liverpool100102-20
4KRC Genk100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2Inter Milan10101101
3Barcelona10100001
4B Dortmund10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
View full Champions League tables

