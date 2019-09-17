Champions League - Group G
Lyon1Zenit St Petersburg1

Lyon v Zenit St Petersburg

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 14Dubois
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 5Denayer
  • 28KoneBooked at 71mins
  • 12Mendes Ribeiro
  • 29Tousart
  • 17Reine-AdélaïdeSubstituted forTerrierat 85'minutes
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forCornetat 77'minutes
  • 9Dembele
  • 11Depay

Substitutes

  • 3Andersen
  • 7Terrier
  • 8Aouar
  • 22de Souza Oliveira
  • 23Tete
  • 27Cornet
  • 30Tatarusanu

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 99Lunev
  • 4Osorio
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 44RakitskiyBooked at 61mins
  • 15KaravaevSubstituted forShatovat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 5Barrios
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 18ZhirkovSubstituted forKuzyaevat 64'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 11Driussi
  • 7AzmounBooked at 38minsSubstituted forOzdoevat 47'minutes
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 17Shatov
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 21Erokhin
  • 24Mammana
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 41Kerzhakov
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
47,201

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home20
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Lyon 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lyon 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.

Foul by Martin Terrier (Lyon).

Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).

Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).

Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Martin Terrier (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg).

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Martin Terrier replaces Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.

Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Foul by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon).

Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jason Denayer (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).

Attempt saved. Léo Dubois (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

Marcelo (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Oleg Shatov replaces Vyacheslav Karavaev.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Bertrand Traoré.

Attempt missed. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Magomed Ozdoev.

Booking

Youssouf Kone (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Youssouf Kone (Lyon).

Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).

Attempt saved. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sebastián Driussi.

Attempt blocked. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Yordan Osorio.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev replaces Yuri Zhirkov.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Brugge00000000
2Galatasaray00000000
3PSG00000000
4Real Madrid00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Tottenham00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Man City00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Juventus00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg00000000
2KRC Genk00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4Napoli00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2Inter Milan10101101
3Barcelona00000000
4B Dortmund00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg10101101
2Lyon10101101
3Benfica00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Chelsea00000000
3Lille00000000
4Valencia00000000
View full Champions League tables

