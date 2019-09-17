Scottish Challenge Cup: Ballymena boss Jeffrey looking forward to 'new opportunity'

Andy McGrory celebrates one of his four goals this season with Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says the club are approaching their Scottish Challenge Cup game against Rangers Colts as "a new opportunity".

United are playing in the competition for the first time after finishing runners-up in the league last season.

"We're looking forward to it. It's a new experience and we're there on merit by virtue of our finish," said Jeffrey.

The rearranged third-round tie will be played at Ballymena Showgrounds on Wednesday night (19:45 BST kick-off).

The winners of the tie will be away to West Midlands-based National League outfit Solihull Moors at Damson Park in the fourth round in mid-October.

Glenavon will travel to Raith Rovers in the fourth round after seeing off Highland League side Formartine United.