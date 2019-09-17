Scottish Women's Cup: Hibernian and Glasgow City could meet in final

By Andrew Southwick

BBC Scotland

Hibernian players celebrate a Siobhan Hunter goal
Hibernian are aiming to win the Scottish Women's Cup for the fourth year in a row

Hibernian and Glasgow City could meet in a second successive final after both were kept apart in the Scottish Women's Cup last-four draw.

Holders Hibs - aiming to win the tournament for the fourth year running - defeated City on penalties in May's SWPL Cup final and will face Motherwell in a repeat of last year's showpiece.

Glasgow City will take on Gregory Vignal's Rangers.

Both ties will be played on Sunday, 13 October at Forthbank, Stirling.

Rangers and City meet in a 12:00 BST kick-off, before the Edinburgh side face Motherwell at 15:30.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you