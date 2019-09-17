Jordan Cotterill: Barry skipper handed six month suspension

  • From the section Welsh
Jordan Cotterill
Jordan Cotterill, 30, is a Wales C international

Barry Town United captain Jordan Cotterill has been given a six month suspension for alleged aggressive conduct towards a match referee.

The ban follows an incident in the JD Cymru Premier match against Penybont on 16 August, 2019.

At a hearing which Mr Cotterill did not attend, he was found guilty of assault in accordance with FAW regulations.

He has until 25 September to appeal against the decision with the ban running until February 2020.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you