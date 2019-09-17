Garth Crooks resigns as Kick It Out trustee

Garth Crooks was the first black chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association in 1988 and was instrumental in the launch of Kick It Out

Garth Crooks has stepped down as a Kick It Out trustee in protest at the appointment of the body's new chairman.

The former Tottenham forward, who is now a BBC pundit, felt ex-West Brom forward Brendon Batson should have been chosen instead of Sanjay Bhandari.

Crooks, 61, told the Telegraph that Kick It Out should be more "player-led" at a time when footballers are being racially abused on and off the pitch.

Bhandari replaced former chair Lord Ouseley last week.

The Manchester United fan and lawyer had been a member of the Premier League's Equality Standard Independent Panel for four years and was described by Kick It Out as "a leader of equality, diversity and inclusion practice".

Regarding Crooks' departure, the body added: "We're grateful to Garth for his years of service as a Kick It Out trustee and his work towards making football a more inclusive place for everyone.

"We are confident he will remain an important voice in the fight for equality.

"Under our new chair Sanjay Bhandari's leadership, we remain committed to tackling discrimination in all its forms against players, fans and anyone involved in football."