Jamie O'Hara: Billericay Town appoint former Tottenham midfielder as manager

Jamie O'Hara also played for Wolves and Fulham after coming through Tottenham's academy

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has been appointed manager of National League South Billericay Town.

The move follows the departure of Harry Wheeler from the Essex club despite them being seventh in their first season in the sixth tier.

O'Hara, 32, had been assistant manager at Billericay, who he joined as a player in March 2017 after being released by Gillingham.

He also played in the FA Cup final for Portsmouth against Chelsea in 2010.