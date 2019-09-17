NI League Cup: We'll go as strong as we can against Mallards - Blues boss Healy

Linfield and Ballinamallard both won at the weekend

Linfield boss David Healy has insisted his side will not be easing off the pace when they take on Ballinamallard United in the League Cup.

The cup holders go to Ferney Park for a second-round tie with the Championship outfit that was rescheduled because of the Blues' Europa League run.

Healy's men have won two consecutive Irish Premiership games as they begin to clear their fixture backlog.

"We will be going as strong as we possibly can," said Healy.

"I've said that to the players. We never get an easy game down at Ferney Park - Harry McConkey's teams have traditionally always been good.

"We are looking forward to the challenge, hopefully we can go there and put ourselves in the next round of the League Cup."

Linfield, who lifted the League Cup last season with a 1-0 victory over Ballymena United in the final, defeated Glentoran in the Irish Premiership at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The Mallards, meanwhile, welcome the Blues to County Fermanagh on Tuesday on the back of an impressive 2-1 Championship win away to Loughgall.

McConkey's men, who reached the final of the Irish Cup last season, are fourth in the league table, six points behind leaders Portadown.