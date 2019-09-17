Scottish Gossip: Celtic, St Johnstone, Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

Italian giants Napoli are plotting a £30m offer for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard after tracking the young Frenchman in his two years in Scotland. (Daily Mail)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has hit back at Amy Macdonald for being "petty and ill-informed" after the singer accused the "hot-headed" manager of "throwing his toys out the pram" in the bust-up with Richard Foster that ended his time at McDiarmid Park. (Daily Record)

Hearts legend Gary Mackay has warned owner Ann Budge the fans will start to turn on her if she continues to show "blind faith" to under-pressure Craig Levein. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Craig Levein, who takes Hearts to Easter Road on Sunday for a crucial Edinburgh derby, says he is not "somebody who buries their head in the sand" as he vowed he can still turn things around at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien insists the Parkhead club are aiming to win the Europa League this season. (Sun)

Former Rangers striker Michael Mols will be supporting Steven Gerrard's side in Thursday night's Europa League meeting against Feyenoord - despite being at the Ibrox match as a guest of the Dutch club. (Sun)

Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs have entered a new six-team cross-border competition with English sides Brentford and Huddersfield Town after withdrawing from the SPFL Reserve League. (Daily Record)