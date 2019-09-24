National League
Torquay19:45Eastleigh
Venue: Plainmoor, England

Torquay United v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 28Covolan Cauagnari
  • 2Wynter
  • 3Davis
  • 14Vincent
  • 7Keating
  • 4Cameron
  • 11Andrews
  • 15Buse
  • 19Reid
  • 25Cundy
  • 34Whitfield

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 6Lewis
  • 9Duku
  • 18Koszela
  • 20Kalala

Eastleigh

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Partington
  • 4Atkinson
  • 19Hollands
  • 3Green
  • 6Boyce
  • 8Payne
  • 17Miley
  • 11Smart
  • 18Williamson
  • 22Barnes

Substitutes

  • 7McKnight
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 16Scorey
  • 49Seaman
Referee:
James Durkin

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you