Torquay United v Eastleigh
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Torquay
- 28Covolan Cauagnari
- 2Wynter
- 3Davis
- 14Vincent
- 7Keating
- 4Cameron
- 11Andrews
- 15Buse
- 19Reid
- 25Cundy
- 34Whitfield
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 6Lewis
- 9Duku
- 18Koszela
- 20Kalala
Eastleigh
- 1Stryjek
- 2Partington
- 4Atkinson
- 19Hollands
- 3Green
- 6Boyce
- 8Payne
- 17Miley
- 11Smart
- 18Williamson
- 22Barnes
Substitutes
- 7McKnight
- 13Flitney
- 14Bearwish
- 16Scorey
- 49Seaman
- Referee:
- James Durkin
Match details to follow.