National League
Sutton United19:45Dag & Red
Venue: Knights Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 4Barden
  • 6Collins
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 15Eastmond
  • 20Wright
  • 17Ajiboye
  • 27Jarvis

Substitutes

  • 8Davis
  • 14Dundas
  • 18Randall-Hurren
  • 25Matsuzaka
  • 28Reid

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 2Wright
  • 4Onariase
  • 6Clark
  • 5Croll
  • 7McQueen
  • 12Robinson
  • 20Dobson
  • 11Graham
  • 10Balanta
  • 14Grant

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 13Strizovic
  • 15Quigley
  • 19Luque
  • 23Odametey
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you