National League
Boreham Wood19:45Notts County
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Notts County

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Gregory
  • 10Murtagh
  • 5Champion
  • 12Fyfield
  • 4Ricketts
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Shakes
  • 11Marsh
  • 6Stephens

Substitutes

  • 7Mingoia
  • 8McDonnell
  • 16Thompson
  • 17Huddart
  • 20Shaibu

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 17Bakayogo
  • 15Booty
  • 3McCrory
  • 20Brindley
  • 4Rose
  • 7Thomas
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 14Wootton
  • 23Osborne

Substitutes

  • 9Dennis
  • 19Bird
  • 21Dunn
  • 30Kean
  • 32Shields
Referee:
Savvas Yianni

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

