Boreham Wood v Notts County
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Gregory
- 10Murtagh
- 5Champion
- 12Fyfield
- 4Ricketts
- 9Tshimanga
- 3Ilesanmi
- 14Thomas
- 15Shakes
- 11Marsh
- 6Stephens
Substitutes
- 7Mingoia
- 8McDonnell
- 16Thompson
- 17Huddart
- 20Shaibu
Notts County
- 1Slocombe
- 13Rawlinson
- 17Bakayogo
- 15Booty
- 3McCrory
- 20Brindley
- 4Rose
- 7Thomas
- 11Boldewijn
- 14Wootton
- 23Osborne
Substitutes
- 9Dennis
- 19Bird
- 21Dunn
- 30Kean
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Savvas Yianni
Match details to follow.