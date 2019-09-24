National League
Solihull Moors19:45Stockport
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium, England

Solihull Moors v Stockport County

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 24Howe
  • 4Storer
  • 7Osborne
  • 3Reckord
  • 5Daly
  • 6Gudger
  • 14Gunning
  • 22Vaughan
  • 19Wright
  • 29Yussuf

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 9McCallum
  • 10Hancox
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 16Neufville

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Miniham
  • 18Arthur
  • 11Leesley
  • 3Cowan
  • 4Turnbull
  • 8Walker
  • 6Keane
  • 9Mulhern
  • 17Dimaio
  • 7Thomas

Substitutes

  • 10Osborne
  • 13Ormson
  • 16Bell
  • 21Jackson
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
