Ebbsfleet United v Barnet
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 21Holmes
- 15Grimes
- 5Obileye
- 11Weston
- 2King
- 20Cordner
- 6Wilson
- 8Ball
- 19Sutherland
- 12Umerah
- 23Reid
Substitutes
- 9Ugwu
- 13Palmer
- 16Achuba
- 18Egan
- 22Biabi
Barnet
- 1Loach
- 35Hernandez
- 2Alexander
- 18Fonguck
- 5Almeida Santos
- 4Reynolds
- 7Taylor
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- 27Mason-Clark
- 14Akinola
- 9Pavey
Substitutes
- 13Matrevics
- 15Rowan
- 16Taylor
- 22Walker
- 33Vasiliou
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
Match details to follow.