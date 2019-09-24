National League
Ebbsfleet19:45Barnet
Venue: Kuflink Stadium, England

Ebbsfleet United v Barnet

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 21Holmes
  • 15Grimes
  • 5Obileye
  • 11Weston
  • 2King
  • 20Cordner
  • 6Wilson
  • 8Ball
  • 19Sutherland
  • 12Umerah
  • 23Reid

Substitutes

  • 9Ugwu
  • 13Palmer
  • 16Achuba
  • 18Egan
  • 22Biabi

Barnet

  • 1Loach
  • 35Hernandez
  • 2Alexander
  • 18Fonguck
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 4Reynolds
  • 7Taylor
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 14Akinola
  • 9Pavey

Substitutes

  • 13Matrevics
  • 15Rowan
  • 16Taylor
  • 22Walker
  • 33Vasiliou
Referee:
Alan Dale

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
