Aldershot Town v Yeovil Town
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bromley
|12
|7
|5
|0
|21
|13
|8
|26
|2
|Halifax
|12
|8
|1
|3
|23
|13
|10
|25
|3
|Woking
|12
|7
|4
|1
|21
|11
|10
|25
|4
|Yeovil
|12
|7
|1
|4
|18
|12
|6
|22
|5
|Dover
|12
|6
|2
|4
|17
|14
|3
|20
|6
|Barnet
|11
|5
|4
|2
|16
|13
|3
|19
|7
|Dag & Red
|12
|5
|4
|3
|16
|15
|1
|19
|8
|Maidenhead United
|12
|5
|3
|4
|17
|11
|6
|18
|9
|Stockport
|12
|5
|2
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|17
|10
|Barrow
|12
|5
|1
|6
|19
|17
|2
|16
|11
|Torquay
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|16
|12
|Boreham Wood
|12
|4
|3
|5
|19
|14
|5
|15
|13
|Sutton United
|12
|3
|6
|3
|16
|14
|2
|15
|14
|Hartlepool
|12
|4
|3
|5
|15
|19
|-4
|15
|15
|Solihull Moors
|11
|4
|2
|5
|17
|15
|2
|14
|16
|Notts County
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|14
|2
|14
|17
|Aldershot
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|14
|18
|Harrogate
|12
|3
|4
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|13
|19
|Fylde
|11
|3
|4
|4
|15
|19
|-4
|13
|20
|Eastleigh
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|21
|Wrexham
|11
|2
|5
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|11
|22
|Chorley
|12
|1
|6
|5
|11
|24
|-13
|9
|23
|Chesterfield
|12
|1
|5
|6
|14
|23
|-9
|8
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|12
|1
|4
|7
|13
|25
|-12
|7