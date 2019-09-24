National League
Aldershot19:45Yeovil
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Yeovil Town

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

