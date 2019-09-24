National League
Halifax19:45Harrogate
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Duckworth
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 14Staunton
  • 6Nolan
  • 4Clarke
  • 11Sho-Silva
  • 15McAlinden
  • 20King
  • 21Williams
  • 22Cooper

Substitutes

  • 8Earing
  • 9Southwell
  • 10King
  • 12Appleyard
  • 16Hanson

Harrogate

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 3Smith
  • 14Kiernan
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Burrell
  • 9Beck
  • 15Bradley
  • 18Muldoon
  • 20Hall
  • 22Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Emmett
  • 13Cracknell
  • 16Stead
  • 21Brown
  • 23Diamond
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
