FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 2Duckworth
- 3Binnom-Williams
- 14Staunton
- 6Nolan
- 4Clarke
- 11Sho-Silva
- 15McAlinden
- 20King
- 21Williams
- 22Cooper
Substitutes
- 8Earing
- 9Southwell
- 10King
- 12Appleyard
- 16Hanson
Harrogate
- 1Belshaw
- 2Fallowfield
- 3Smith
- 14Kiernan
- 7Thomson
- 6Burrell
- 9Beck
- 15Bradley
- 18Muldoon
- 20Hall
- 22Smith
Substitutes
- 8Emmett
- 13Cracknell
- 16Stead
- 21Brown
- 23Diamond
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match details to follow.