Hartlepool United v Chesterfield
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Killip
- 2Kioso
- 4Raynes
- 15Mafuta
- 3Kitching
- 19Richardson
- 14Holohan
- 28Kennedy
- 11Hawkes
- 9Kabamba
- 23Toure
Substitutes
- 6Bale
- 16Noble
- 20Cunningham
- 22Crichlow-Noble
- 33James
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 4Yarney
- 5Evans
- 20Wedgbury
- 32Nepomuceno
- 26Hollis
- 7Rowley
- 22Wakefield
- 8Weston
- 36Fondop-Talom
- 24Denton
Substitutes
- 10Mandeville
- 12Coddington
- 18McGlashan
- 19Boden
- 33Sheridan
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match details to follow.