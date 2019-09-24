National League
Hartlepool19:45Chesterfield
Venue: Victoria Park, England

Hartlepool United v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Killip
  • 2Kioso
  • 4Raynes
  • 15Mafuta
  • 3Kitching
  • 19Richardson
  • 14Holohan
  • 28Kennedy
  • 11Hawkes
  • 9Kabamba
  • 23Toure

Substitutes

  • 6Bale
  • 16Noble
  • 20Cunningham
  • 22Crichlow-Noble
  • 33James

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 4Yarney
  • 5Evans
  • 20Wedgbury
  • 32Nepomuceno
  • 26Hollis
  • 7Rowley
  • 22Wakefield
  • 8Weston
  • 36Fondop-Talom
  • 24Denton

Substitutes

  • 10Mandeville
  • 12Coddington
  • 18McGlashan
  • 19Boden
  • 33Sheridan
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
