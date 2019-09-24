EFL Cup - Third Round
Watford19:45Swansea
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Swansea City

Follow live text commentary on the Carabao Cup third round here.

Line-ups

Watford

  • 1Gomes
  • 2Janmaat
  • 5Prödl
  • 27Kabasele
  • 11Masina
  • 16Doucouré
  • 14Chalobah
  • 37Pereyra
  • 20Quina
  • 10Welbeck
  • 18Gray

Substitutes

  • 4Dawson
  • 7Deulofeu
  • 8Cleverley
  • 23Sarr
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 35Bachmann
  • 36Foulquier

Swansea

  • 1Nordfeldt
  • 23Roberts
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 44Cabango
  • 3John
  • 28Byers
  • 8Grimes
  • 12Dyer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 11Peterson
  • 19Surridge

Substitutes

  • 7McKay
  • 9Bastón
  • 14Carroll
  • 15Routledge
  • 25Mulder
  • 36Cooper
  • 41Garrick
Referee:
Darren Bond

As It Stands

Find a club, activity or sport near you