EFL Cup - Third Round
Preston19:45Man City
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Manchester City

Line-ups

Preston

  • 25Ripley
  • 2Fisher
  • 14Storey
  • 6Davies
  • 15Rafferty
  • 18Ledson
  • 8Browne
  • 44Potts
  • 11Johnson
  • 10Harrop
  • 29Barkhuizen

Substitutes

  • 1Rudd
  • 7Bayliss
  • 17Ginnelly
  • 19Green
  • 20Stockley
  • 23Huntington
  • 35Nugent

Man City

  • 1Bravo
  • 27Cancelo
  • 50Garcia
  • 72Harwood-Bellis
  • 12Angelino
  • 47Foden
  • 8Gündogan
  • 21Silva
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 16Rodri
  • 22Mendy
  • 26Mahrez
  • 30Otamendi
  • 33Carson
  • 82Bernabé
  • 88Dionkou
Referee:
Lee Mason

