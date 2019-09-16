Glenn Morris: Crawley Town goalkeeper signs new contract

Glenn Morris in action for Crawley Town
Glenn Morris has kept three clean sheets in eight appearances for Crawley Town this season

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The 35-year-old has made 145 appearances in all competitions for the Reds since making his debut in 2016.

Morris will remain at the People's Pension Stadium until the summer of 2021, with the option to extend the deal for a further year.

"I'm looking forward to playing a big part in what I believe is going to be a really exciting era," he said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you