Callum Booth: St Johnstone sign left-back on deal until January

Callum Booth has made 300 club appearances

Free agent Callum Booth has joined St Johnstone on a deal until January.

Booth was due to join Bury, who were subsequently expelled from the English Football League following financial problems and an unsuccessful takeover.

The 28-year-old left-back left Dundee United in July after previously turning out for Hibernian, Livingston and Partick Thistle.

"It's great to get sorted and obviously coming to a top division club as well is good all round," he told SaintsTV.

"It's been a bit of a hard, stressful summer, so I'm really happy to be here and meet the boys and get started."

Saints host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.