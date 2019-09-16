EA Sports Cup final: Dundalk condemn 'minority of troublemakers' at Brandywell

Dundalk celebrate after beating Derry City on penalties in the EA Sports Cup final

Dundalk have issued a strongly worded statement condemning the behaviour of a small minority of their supporters after Saturday's EA Sports Cup final win over Derry City at the Brandywell.

"At a time of celebration for the team and the vast majority of supporters, this small number of troublemakers let the club down," read the statement.

"We are seeking to identify the perpetrators and, in particular, those who subsequently clashed with Derry City supporters on and off the pitch," it continued.

"Dundalk Football Club is proud to be an inclusive, family-orientated club. Anyone who wishes to behave in the way we sadly witnessed on Saturday is not welcome at the club. We do not need their support.

"We have already identified four of the main instigators, each of whom will receive lengthy bans from attending any matches at Oriel Park."

The Premier Division champions are asking for help from the club's supporters to help identify those involved.

"We are continuing to investigate the incident and appeal to any supporters who can help identify any of the troublemakers.

"If you have names, photos or social media footage of those people involved, please bring this to the attention of Dundalk Football Club to help with our investigations.

"We would like to put on record our thanks to the overwhelming majority of supporters for their behaviour on Saturday night. You travelled a long distance for a late kick-off time in huge numbers and your loud and constant support of the team throughout the game was fantastic, as it has been all season.

"Furthermore, the anger that you directed at those who let the club down as they returned to the stand spoke for all true Dundalk supporters, whose reputation should not be tarnished by the behaviour of a small minority of troublemakers."