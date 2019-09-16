Jozo Simunovic: Celtic defender faces weeks out with knee surgery

Jozo Simunovic will have a 'clean out' if his knee says Neil Lennon

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic faces further time on the sidelines as he gets set for knee surgery.

The centre-back has missed the past four games and now a specialist visit has resulted in further time out.

However, it is believed the operation will have him sidelined for weeks rather than months.

"Jozo's in for surgery. He's going to have a clean out in the knee, an arthroscopy it's called," boss Neil Lennon told Celtic TV.

Celtic face Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday night with an unchanged squad expected to be involved in some capacity again following Saturday's win at Hamilton.

"There are no fresh injury worries from the weekend, just a couple of injured boys in training," added Lennon.

"Luca Connell picked up a slight thigh strain and Marian [Shved] has a little ankle sprain as well, so they will be out for Thursday."