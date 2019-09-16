Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies suffers heart attack

Jim Jefferies and Billy Brown guided Hearts to the Scottish Cup in 1998

Former Hearts player and manager Jim Jefferies is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

The 68-year-old took unwell on Monday morning and was taken to hospital.

In 1998 he led Hearts to their first Scottish Cup triumph in 32 years, as they defeated Rangers 2-1 at Celtic Park.

His last post in management was at Dunfermline Athletic and he has also had spells in charge of Bradford City, Falkirk and Kilmarnock.