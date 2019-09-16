Tuesday's gossip column: Sancho, Maddison, Matic, Wanyama, Willian

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue to target British players next summer, with Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, and Leicester City's 22-year-old English midfielder James Maddison his priorities. (ESPN)

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, when the Serbia international's contract expires at the end of the season. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)

Celtic could make a move for out of favour Tottenham and Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28, in January, says Bhoys boss Neil Lennon. (Team Talk)

Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but the club is yet to offer the 31-year-old a new deal. (Express)

Ajax and Netherlands defender Joel Veltman, 27, says he wanted to sign for West Ham United this summer, but the Dutch champions would not let him leave. (NOS - in Dutch)

Liverpool would have signed Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly if they had failed to buy Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, also 28, in January 2018. (Goal)

Bournemouth are prepared to give Ryan Fraser a new contract worth £100,000 a week, with Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea and Wolves all interested in the 25-year-old Scotland winger. (90min.com)

The Cherries could lose England striker Callum Wilson, 27, to Manchester United.(ESPN)

Watford and Belgium defender Christian Kabasele, 28, has revealed he is close to signing a new deal at Vicarage Road. (Sport Witness)

Everton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Bristol City, Barnsley and Sunderland have all watched Motherwell's Scotland Under-21 winger James Scott, 19. (Team Talk)

Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin revealed he moved from CSKA Moscow to Monaco and turned a move down to Chelsea in 2018 because he did not think he would get regular first-team football at Stamford Bridge. (Match TV - in Russian)

Former Germany midfielder Michael Ballack believes Bayern Munich will renew their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner next summer. The 23-year-old German has previously been linked with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. (Goal)

Wolves had scouts watching Porto's 3-2 win over Portimonense on Sunday. (Sport Witness)

The world's second-richest man Bernard Arnault is preparing a £890m takeover bid for Serie A side AC Milan. (Mail)