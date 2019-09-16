Conor Washington: Striker injures hamstring in Hearts defeat

Conor Washington started Northern Ireland's Euro 202 qualifier against Germany and missed three first-half chances

Conor Washington is a doubt for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands after picking up a hamstring injury in Hearts' 3-2 defeat by Motherwell.

The strikers was forced off 19 minutes after coming on as a substitute after pulling up when reaching for a ball.

Washington started for Northern Ireland against Germany last week and scored in an away win against Estonia in June.

Northern Ireland play the Netherlands on 10 October in Rotterdam.

The 27-year-old is set to undergo a scan to assess the damage of the injury, with the IFA saying Washington is likely to be on the sidelines "for a number of weeks."

Washington made the summer switch to Hearts and has scored two goals in nine appearances for Craig Levein's side.

The former QPR and Sheffield United man missed three first-half chances against Germany, who regrouped to win 2-0 at Windsor Park through goals from Marcel Halstenberg and Serge Gnabry.

Michael O'Neill's outfit sit second in Group C in Euro 2020 qualifying but face a difficult double-header against the Netherlands before finishing their qualifying campaign away to Germany.