Ryan Lowe: Plymouth boss ready to make changes after 'unacceptable' Port Vale loss

The loss at Port Vale was just the second time that Plymouth Argyle had failed to score a goal since Lowe took over as manager in the summer

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he is ready to make changes to his side after an unacceptable performance in their 1-0 loss at Port Vale.

The Pilgrims have won just once in their last eight games in all competitions after beginning the season with three successive victories.

"It's not good enough, it's not acceptable," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"But I'm responsible for it, I pick the lads, I pick the team and I'll take the criticism.

He continued: "We'll make sure we'll get it right because people will start coming out of the team, they're not doing their jobs, it's a simple as that."

Lowe was particularly unhappy with his side's lack of attacking prowess in the second half at Vale Park as former Torquay United loanee Nathan Smith headed in with 14 minutes to go for the hosts.

"Second half we were just anonymous. Do you want to go and score a goal? If you don't want to score a goal I'll put someone else in, and that's the way it's got to be," said former Bury boss Lowe.

"We've worked on a lot of stuff this week, the patterns of play have been great and looked good, we're bubbly and lively.

"Just at the top end we're a bit sluggish in terms of not getting a shot away or not picking the right pass.

Lowe added: "There's two or three people letting us down and it won't continue. If they keep letting the team down and letting me down they'll be moved on."