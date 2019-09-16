Jersey Bulls: Gary Freeman relaxed about losing players to Inter-League Cup match

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman has seen his side score 31 goals and concede just two in his seven games in charge

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he is relaxed about losing some of his best players to the island's league representative side in two weeks.

The Jersey Football Combination team take on the Somerset County League in the FA Inter-League Cup.

Freeman's players are also registered with local sides as well as the Bulls, who play in the English league pyramid.

"I'm fairly relaxed about it. We have a big squad and ours is a 38-game league programme," Freeman told BBC Jersey.

"Other players who maybe have not had their opportunity, will have their opportunities which we're delighted to give them."

Top scorer Karl Hinds and experienced Bulls players such as James Queree, Luke Campbell, and Jack Cannon have all been named in Martin Cassidy's squad for the game on 28 September.

Harry Cardwell, Fraser Barlow, Sol Solomon and Zeljko Martinovic are also among the Bulls players missing the trip to AFC Hayes.

"We know the squad will tighten itself down to a 16 or 18 as it goes forward, but I think there are still opportunities for people to come in and push their way through.

"That game on that weekend will give us a chance to look at two or three others who haven't had too much," added Freeman.

"Martin has spoken to a fair few of our lads, which is great as he's got a one-off game to win.

"We're both happy with the squads we've got and the players we'll have available."

Meanwhile, Jersey registered a seventh successive win since joining the Combined Counties League Division One South.

Barlow, Cardwell, Jules Gabbiadini, Solomon and Martinovic were all on target as the Bulls beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 to go five points clear after seven games.