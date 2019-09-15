Italian Serie A
Roma4Sassuolo2

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores on Roma debut as Italian side beat Sassuolo

Roma
Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Roma on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day

On-loan Arsenal forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored on his debut as AS Roma beat Sassuolo 4-2 in Serie A.

The Armenia international scored his side's third goal with a low strike after Bryan Cristante's header and a volley from Edin Dzeko had put Roma in control.

Justin Kluivert's composed finish made it 4-0 and although Domenico Berardi hit a brace for Sassuolo it was too little too late.

The win was Roma's first of the season.

They are seventh with five points after a win and two draws from their three games so far.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 13López
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 73'minutes
  • 23Mancini
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 4Cristante
  • 21Veretout
  • 99KluivertSubstituted forZanioloat 72'minutes
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 28minsSubstituted forPastoreat 84'minutes
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 15Cetin
  • 18Santon
  • 19N Kalinic
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 27Pastore
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 42Diawara
  • 48Antonucci
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante

Sassuolo

  • 47Consigli
  • 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 21Chiriches
  • 31Ferrari
  • 8DuncanSubstituted forTraoreat 84'minutes
  • 14ObiangBooked at 33mins
  • 73LocatelliSubstituted forToljanat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 13PelusoSubstituted forMüldürat 70'minutes
  • 25Berardi
  • 9Caputo
  • 11Defrel

Substitutes

  • 7Boga
  • 17Müldür
  • 18Raspadori
  • 19Romagna
  • 22Toljan
  • 23Traore
  • 33Tripaldelli
  • 36Mazzitelli
  • 44Ghion
  • 56Pegolo
  • 64Russo
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 4, Sassuolo 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 4, Sassuolo 2.

Attempt blocked. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.

Attempt missed. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mert Müldür.

Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Javier Pastore replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Hamed Junior Traore replaces Alfred Duncan.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Booking

Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo).

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).

Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 4, Sassuolo 2. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfred Duncan.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo replaces Justin Kluivert.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Mert Müldür replaces Federico Peluso.

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

Attempt blocked. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Toljan.

Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.

Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).

Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dangerous play by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).

Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th September 2019

  • RomaRoma4SassuoloSassuolo2
  • GenoaGenoa1AtalantaAtalanta2
  • BresciaBrescia3BolognaBologna4
  • ParmaParma1CagliariCagliari3
  • SPALSPAL2LazioLazio1
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0AC MilanAC Milan0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan33007169
2Bologna32106427
3Juventus32105327
4Torino22005326
5Napoli32019726
6Atalanta32017616
7Roma31208625
8Hellas Verona31202115
9Lazio31115324
10Genoa31116604
11AC Milan31111104
12Sassuolo31027703
13Cagliari31024403
14Brescia310245-13
15Parma310245-13
16SPAL310245-13
17Udinese310224-23
18Fiorentina301246-21
19Lecce200205-50
20Sampdoria300319-80
View full Italian Serie A table

