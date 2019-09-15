EA Sports Cup final: Football can be cruel, says Devine after Dundalk beat Derry on penalties

Devine began his second spell in charge of Derry City in November 2018

Derry City manager Declan Devine admits football is a 'cruel' game after his side fell agonisingly short in their bid to defend the EA Sports Cup.

Ten-man Candystripes, winners in 2018, lost 6-5 on penalties to Dundalk after a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Brandywell.

Derry twice led but had Grant Gillespie sent off for two yellow cards before the League of Ireland champions triumphed in a tense shootout.

"Football can be cruel," Devine wrote on Twitter.

"Honestly can't thank the Derry City support enough for showing what our football club is all about. The players were an absolute credit to the club.

"Super proud of everyone at the game tonight.

David Parkhouse fired Derry into a third-minute lead after Dundalk goalkeeper Aaron McCarey spilled Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's effort before Michael Duffy brought the Lilywhites level.

Junior restored Derry's lead before half-time but the game changed on 56 minutes when Gillespie was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Sean Gannon struck Dundalk's second equaliser of the game and Vinny Perth's treble-chasers, who knocked Derry out of the FAI Cup after extra-time in August, prevailed in sudden death at the end of the shootout, with Chris Shields sending the decisive spot-kick beyond Peter Cherrie.

Although the night ultimately ended in disappointment for Derry, striker Parkhouse said it was the best experience he's had during his fledgling career.

"Disappointing result, but knowing we played our hearts out last night puts everything at ease," the Northern Ireland Under-21 international said on Twitter.

"Best experience I've had in football and so grateful to have had it in our city that's home. The fans played every part in that game as we did and we thank you for that. Love our team."

Derry will look to bounce back from Saturday's defeat by taking three points from a crucial Premier Division clash with Bohemians on Friday. The Bohs are two points ahead of the Candystripes in third place having a played a game more in the race for Europa League qualification.