Monday's gossip column: Van Dijk, De Gea, Eriksen, Pogba, Kante, Matic

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head in a mammoth bid to tempt manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Virgil van Dijk, 28, away from Liverpool. (AS, via Star)

Manchester United have offered to make goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, the Premier League's best-paid footballer to convince him to sign a new long-term contract. (Times)

Christian Eriksen is snubbing every new Tottenham contract put in front of him as the 27-year-old midfielder's agent facilitates a move to Real Madrid next summer. (Marca, via Express)

Forward Eden Hazard, 28, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 27, want N'Golo Kante at Real Madrid after the Chelsea midfielder, 28, was linked with a move to Spain. (Sun)

Arsenal "too scared" at Watford ...Granit Xhaka explains Arsenal's capitulation against Watford

Real Madrid could offer midfielder Toni Kroos, 29, to Manchester United in exchange for 26-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba. (FourFourTwo)

Arsenal are set to win the race for the signature of Sunderland teenager Logan Pye after the 15-year-old had been linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer. (Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, is on Juventus' radar ahead of a possible January swoop. (Mirror)

After bringing in 12 players in the summer window, plans are already being put into motion for Aston Villa to have another busy window in January. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester United had scouts checking out Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi, 25, when he netted against England at Wembley on Tuesday night. (Express)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed he was with Javi Gracia when Watford sacked him. (Metro)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said he would 'run a mile' if he was ever offered the managerial position at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)