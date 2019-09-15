Phoenix Rising v LA Galaxy II abandoned 'after beer can thrown'

Phoenix Rising have been awarded the victory because they were leading by at least three goals when the match was abandoned

A match in the United States' second tier was abandoned after a fan threw an object on to the pitch.

LA Galaxy II claim goalkeeper Eric Lopez was struck by a beer can after hosts Phoenix Rising scored to go 4-1 up in the 77th minute.

The game was suspended, but as the teams walked off a Galaxy player was hit in the back by another object thrown from the crowd - which led to the match being abandoned.

Rising were awarded the victory.

"A non-Phoenix Rising supporter allowed his frustrations to get the better of him when he threw an object on to the field," Rising said in a statement.

"In the interest of player safety, the referees decided to suspend the match and asked both teams to walk off the pitch.

"As the two clubs were walking back to the locker room, a Rising fan retaliated by throwing an object on to the field and hitting a LA Galaxy II player in the lower back. After a review of the situation, the referees abandoned the match."

Rising say they have banned two fans following the incidents and the club will introduce "plastic cups for future games".

United States League rules state that in a match abandoned after the 70th minute with one side three goals up, the result may be declared official.

It was Rising's 20th straight victory.