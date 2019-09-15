Famalicao: The minnows with an English left-back who are leading the way in Portugal

Josh Tymon is on loan at Famalicao from Stoke

A newly promoted team with an Englishman at left-back are shaking up the established order in the Portuguese top flight and sitting top of the league.

Famalicao have made the perfect start to the season on their return to the Primeira Liga for the first time in 25 years.

The minnows beat Pacos de Ferreira 4-2 on Saturday to give them four wins and a draw from their first five games.

That puts them above the traditional Portuguese powerhouses of Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon, who between them have won every league title bar two since 1934.

Famalicao, who are from the north of Portugal, play at the 5,300-seater Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho and are managed by Joao Pedro Sousa, who was assistant to Marco Silva at Everton and Hull and was voted the Primeira Liga manager of the month for August.

A key part of their defence is 20-year-old Hull-born full-back Josh Tymon, who is on loan from Stoke and has played just seven games for the Potters in two seasons.

The England Under-20 defender, who began his career at his hometown club before joining Stoke in 2017, has started four of Famalicao's five league games so far and came off the bench in Saturday's win.

But it might be too soon to be dreaming of Europe yet as Famalicao's first real test of the season will be away to Sporting on 23 September.