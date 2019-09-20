Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jordan Ayew is the sole player to have scored a goal at Selhurst Park this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are weighing up whether to recall fit-again defender James Tomkins after he was named as a substitute last week at Tottenham.

James McArthur and Cheikhou Kouyate have both overcome recent injuries but Connor Wickham remains an absentee.

Wolves centre-back Willy Boly is available after a one-match league ban.

Fellow defender Ryan Bennett is also pushing for a recall, while forward Patrick Cutrone may keep his place after impressing in the Europa League.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusband: Europe is dominating the news headlines at the moment and it will be a subject of much debate if you're a Wolves fan too. Thursday's opening Europa League group stage match was their 12th game of what is feeling like a long season already at Molineux.

Europe has been both a blessing and a curse so far for Nuno Espirito Santo's team. They've won six games in the early rounds, including an impressive victory at Serie A side Torino, which somewhat masks their failure to win in the top flight.

At Crystal Palace they'll find a home team who will be eager to erase memories of their walloping last week. Goals have been in short supply at Selhurst Park this season and I expect it may only take the odd goal to decide this one.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "They (Wolves) have had a few disappointing results, and they will be upset about the cruelty of fate. I watched their Europa League game and if a team was going to win, I thought it would be them, so to lose will be a bitter blow.

"I think they have been a bit unlucky. I would base my judgement more on the football they play, rather than the results."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "We face the reality and the reality says we not performing well, so we have to analyse it and find solutions in the team to improve. This is what we have to do, we have to come strong on Sunday, we must react immediately."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace got taken apart at Tottenham last time out but I am expecting to see a reaction from them here. Wolves will just have to ride this rough patch out.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won three of their past four league matches against Wolves.

Wolves have scored in each of their last 14 away league games at Palace.

The away side has won six of the last eight league meetings.

Crystal Palace

Victory would ensure Palace equal their highest Premier League tally of 10 points after six matches.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four home league games, keeping three clean sheets.

They are in danger of losing successive league fixtures for the first time since January.

Only one goal has been scored at Selhurst Park so far this season.

Luka Milivojevic has been booked a league-high four times.

Wolverhampton Wanderers