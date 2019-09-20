West Ham United v Manchester United

West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini could become the first manager to beat four different Manchester United managers in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will be without banned left-back Arthur Masuaku after his sending off at Aston Villa, while Manuel Lanzini faces a fitness test.

Michail Antonio and Winston Reid are long-term absentees for the Hammers.

Manchester United are hopeful Daniel James will overcome the back injury he suffered at Leicester last week.

French pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are both unlikely to be fit, while Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly remain sidelined by injuries.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood is pushing to start after scoring his first senior goal in United's Europa League win over Astana on Thursday night.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: I'm not one to always big up old-fashioned values but I am delighted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preaching the ethics demanded of Old Trafford players during the Busby-Ferguson eras.

Teenager Mason Greenwood is the latest to come through knowing what it really means to be a Manchester United player. The pressures. The expectation. The joy. Those values can help rebuild the club into a title-winning force. It's a long road. There'll be pot holes along the way and this could be one.

West Ham, driven by the work ethic of another good club man, Mark Noble, ended their hoodoo against the Red Devils last season and are on a solid run.

Their signings look promising. They can win this. Manchester United fans may question the present but the future looks brighter.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "Manchester United played on Thursday night [in the Europa League] but they changed nine players so it will be a different team.

"We are in a good moment so, if we are playing against the big teams, we must show we can play in the same way."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Last time [April's 2-1 home win over West Ham] we were lucky to beat them and it will be a good test. But we have had two clean sheets in a row now and that will give the defenders confidence.

"If we can keep a clean sheet it will be easier for our strikers, who will know we don't have to score twos, threes and fours all the time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think West Ham are an improving team, and I am expecting them to have a real go at Manchester United, who are yet to convince me with their performances this season.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won two of their last four home league games versus Manchester United (D1, L1), as many as they had in their previous 19 home matches against them.

Manchester United have scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than any other side (94).

The Red Devils have lost only two of the past 21 league meetings (W14, D5) and failed to score in just two of those matches.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost only one of their past nine Premier League fixtures (W5, D3).

They have accrued 48 points from their most recent 30 league matches (W14, D6, L10).

The Hammers have kept three successive clean sheets in league and cup.

However, they have won only three of their past 20 league fixtures against established top-six sides (D6, L11).

Sebastien Haller has scored three of the Hammers' six Premier League goals this term.

Manchester United