Scottish Premiership
Celtic13:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic are unbeaten in seven games since a 4-3 loss at home to Cluj in the Champions League paly-off
  • Kilmarnock have gone four games without a defeat, winning their last three
  • Celtic have won their last three meetings with Kilmarnock since a 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park in September 2018
  • Kilmarnock have not won in 12 visits to Celtic Park since a 2-0 win in October 2012

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic55001831515
2Rangers5401125712
3Aberdeen632194511
4Motherwell63121210210
5Ross County631289-110
6Livingston62229908
7Kilmarnock52124407
8Hamilton612359-45
9St Mirren611436-34
10Hibernian5113413-94
11St Johnstone5032513-83
12Hearts5023711-42
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you