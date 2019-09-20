West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Slaven Bilic has won three, drawn four and lost one game since becoming West Brom boss in the summer

West Brom teenager Nathan Ferguson is likely to continue at left-back with Conor Townsend (back) out and Kieran Gibbs recovering from an ankle injury.

Albion are the only unbeaten team in the Championship, but have drawn three of their last four matches.

Huddersfield are on an 18-game winless run in all competitions and started life under new boss Danny Cowley with defeat at home by Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard (ankle) missed that game but could return.

Match facts