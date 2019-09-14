Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 5, Vitesse 0.
Donyell Malen: PSV Eindhoven youngster scores five in rout over Vitesse
-
- From the section European Football
Donyell Malen scored all five goals as PSV Eindhoven thrashed Vitesse, who had started the day top of the Eredivisie table.
The Netherlands forward, 20, opened the scoring from Bruma's pass before heading in Mohammed Ihattaren's cross.
He headed in his hat-trick goal seconds after the restart before scoring two penalties in the final 10 minutes.
The former Arsenal youth team player scored on his Netherlands debut against Germany during the international break.
He is the third player to score five goals in an Eredivisie game for PSV after Coen Dillen in 1959 and Bert Theunissen in 1964.
PSV are now level on points at the top with Ajax, who beat Heerenveen 4-1.
Dusan Tadic opened the scoring with Nicolas Tagliafico scoring twice and Perr Schuurs also netting.
Tadic has scored in eight consecutive Eredivisie appearances, the longest run for an Ajax player since Dennis Bergkamp in 1989.
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Baumgartl
- 4Viergever
- 28Boscagli
- 18Rosario
- 24IhattarenSubstituted forMitroglouat 71'minutes
- 8Hendrix
- 7Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forDoanat 79'minutes
- 9Malen
- 10BergwijnSubstituted forGakpoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Latorre Grueso
- 6Schwaab
- 11Mitroglou
- 19Gakpo
- 21Ruiter
- 25Doan
- 32Sadilek
- 33Teze
- 41van de Meulenhof
Vitesse
- 22Pasveer
- 2Lelieveld
- 30Doekhi
- 3Obispo
- 5Clark
- 14Tannane
- 10BazoerBooked at 73mins
- 21Bero
- 7GrotSubstituted forDickoat 58'minutes
- 9MatavzSubstituted forBuitinkat 64'minutes
- 11Linssen
Substitutes
- 1Lamprou
- 13Darfalou
- 18Hajek
- 20Dicko
- 25Foor
- 29Buitink
- 36Vroegh
- Referee:
- Pol van Boekel
- Attendance:
- 33,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 5, Vitesse 0.
Attempt missed. Thomas Buitink (Vitesse) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oussama Tannane.
Attempt blocked. Nouha Dicko (Vitesse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Buitink.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Bryan Linssen.
Offside, Vitesse. Matús Bero tries a through ball, but Nouha Dicko is caught offside.
Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Clark (Vitesse).
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 5, Vitesse 0. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
VAR Decision: Penalty PSV Eindhoven.
Penalty conceded by Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 4, Vitesse 0. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty PSV Eindhoven. Cody Gakpo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ritsu Doan replaces Bruma.
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Pablo Rosario tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Julian Lelieveld.
Foul by Timo Baumgartl (PSV Eindhoven).
Nouha Dicko (Vitesse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Bryan Linssen.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Julian Lelieveld.
Booking
Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Mohamed Ihattaren.
Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
Foul by Timo Baumgartl (PSV Eindhoven).
Nouha Dicko (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitesse. Thomas Buitink replaces Tim Matavz.
Attempt missed. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Cody Gakpo replaces Steven Bergwijn.
Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
Attempt blocked. Matús Bero (Vitesse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nouha Dicko with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Lelieveld with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitesse. Nouha Dicko replaces Jay-Roy Grot.